Time Bound Service

What Act is all about?

Public Service Guarantee Act 2011 defines right to public service as “(a) have access to the public service; (b) receive public service within the specified time limit; (c) receive public service in a transparent manner; (d) demand performance of duties and functions in accordance with the Act; (e) hold the concerned designated officer accountable for any Service deficiency; and seek compensation with respect to non-providing of service or deficiency in service.”

Legislation provides for the appointment of the designated officers to deliver public services and empower government to notify those services, it also provides a time period within which an eligible person has to be provided with services. The said legislation appoints first and second appellate authorities respectively to decide appeal of any aggrieved person to whom any service is denied or delayed. The second appellate authority is empowered to impose fine as penalty, it can take action against the first appellate authority for delaying the disposal of appeals. Moreover, the power to compensate the aggrieved person and recommending the case for disciplinary action is also enumerated in the Act.