Time as a Resource:

Resource is defined as a supply of something that is available for productive use. Time is a resource which is free, but priceless. Spending of time as a resource means putting existence (space and energy/matter) to some use or purpose. Time is a resource available to all - sentient beings as well as inanimate matter (including energy) that exist - in equal measure. It is not like other resources such as natural endowments (like land and water); wealth of various kinds (like money and property), human/animal goodwill, etc. These other resources are available to different individuals and at different places in different measures and can even be saved or multiplied. Time, however, is a resource that cannot be saved or grown in any manner. For example, one can’t have a fixed deposit of time that can be redeemed at some stage in future. If available time is not utilised gainfully, it passes never to be available for use. Once someone has lost time, he or she can never retrieve and get it back. Thus, some may use the available time gainfully for productive purposes while others may while it away or squander it.

Peter Drucker, the management guru, has said: “Time is a peculiar resource, no matter how much more you want there is no more of it’. Therefore, it is up to an individual what use he or she puts time to. Hence there is a need for ‘time management”.