Tourism: Uplifting Local Economy

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, the region witnessed a surge in domestic and international tourist arrivals in recent years. Jammu & Kashmir records 1.89 crore tourist arrivals upto December 2022, highest in 75 Years. A Comprehensive Tourism Policy has been drawn in the year 2020 which among other things aims to generate employment of approximately 50 thousand people per year and to attract average investments target of Rs 2000 Crore per year for the next 5 years. Tourism industry in the state of Jammu and Kashmir generates around Rs. 8,000 crores annually, contributing to nearly 7% of the state’s GDP. The industry provides employment to around 70,000 people directly and indirectly, including hotel staff, tour operators, taxi drivers, and souvenir vendors. The numbers are a testimony to the potential of the sector to boost local economy and provide employment opportunities.

Despite intermittent political unrest, tourism has been flourishing in the valley due to the beautiful and serene landscapes and rich cultural heritage that it offers. The Himalayan ranges, the Dal Lake, Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh, Pari Mahal, and Gulmarg are some of the popular tourist attractions that have been drawing visitors from around the world.