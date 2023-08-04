Towards Freedom, Towards Progress

The Indian people traversed a dark path illuminated by the sacrifice of millions and the leadership of remarkable men and women—the tallest among them being Mahatma Gandhi---to reach that point in history when Nehru could eloquently say that India had awakened to ‘life and freedom’. The tortuous and difficult way towards freedom entailed not only emancipation from foreign political rule but the vision of comprehensive transformation of a feudal, exploitative and unequal social structure into a modern and progressive state and society. It is that vision that became the foundational principle of the constitution and it is the progressive realization of that vision into reality which can be the only basis to assess India’s successes and shortcomings since independence and the foundation of the Republic.

For Nehru, the foundations of a free India which aimed at social and economic progress had to be rooted in science and modern technology. Indeed, many Indians, irrespective of their ideological preferences, and their religious beliefs agreed with Nehru. This view was well founded because the reason for India’s decline and colonial subjugation was the stagnation in science and technology in the country at a time when Europe began to make great progress in these areas. In order to ensure that India caught up with the advanced world in the science and technology Nehru sought to ensure that a network of institutions both for teaching and research were established which would enrich India’s human capital in these critical areas. While Nehru is blamed today for many policy failures his contribution in this vital area is undeniable.