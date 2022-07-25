Tragedy and Me

Thus begins my journey to pay psychologists and psychiatrists my urgent visits. A good dosages of anti-depressants prescribed by the latter, a good number of nicely held talks with the former, proved fruitful for a brief amount of time. And in the months later, I am back on track: depressed to every cell. Does PTSD go away on its own? No. Does it or its associates just vanish as a froth after digesting the pills for a good number of months or after assimilating the solution-filled talks. No. That’s that. That’s what has happened to me.

No amount of bullshit I seem to be tolerating. For it makes me even more depressed. Put lucidly, if there ever arises a situation caring with itself the air of hypocrisy, I would seem to launch an offensive against it beyond any chances of it putting forward a challenge. I want a life, hypocrisy-free, love-imbued, which I craved for during my childhood. And which I crave for at the moment.