Transgenders need legal protection

TG Act & Rules highlights

The preamble of the act says that Transgender Act 2019 is to provide for protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto. Section 3 of TG Act reads as:

“No person or establishment shall discriminate against a transgender person on any of the following grounds, namely:

a) The denial, or discontinuation of, or unfair treatment in, educational establishments and services thereof;

b) The unfair treatment in, or in relation to, employment or occupation

c) The denial of, or termination from, employment or occupation

d) The denial or discontinuation of, or unfair treatment in, healthcare services

e) The denial or discontinuation of, or unfair treatment with regard to, access to, or provision or enjoyment or use of any goods, accommodation, service, facility, benefit, privilege or opportunity dedicated to the use of the general public or customarily available to the public