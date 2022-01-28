Transparency audit of virtual content

Transparency Audit of websites

Section 4 of the Right to Information Act (RTI Act 2005) comprehensively deals with voluntary disclosure of information held, or under the control of Government and other public authorities (PAs). The RTI Act cannot be made operational in letter and spirit without ensuring voluntary disclosure of maximum possible information on official Govt websites. Some years back the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) directed all the public authorities , vide its order dated April 15, 2013, to ensure regular audit of mandatory disclosures under section 4 of RTI Act 2005 by a third party. This audit will ensure better compliance of section 4 of RTI Act 2005 and keeping all the public information on the internet so that people don’t have to seek all the details from Govt offices using RTI. Why shall an RTI application be filed to get the updated PM Awas Yojna - PMAY list or list of beneficiaries under the old age pension scheme? Why can’t Deputy Commissioners upload the PM’s Ujjwala, PMAY etc., beneficiary list on their websites? I have been urging DCs to do this for the last one year but they have some other priorities. I would suggest that all Block and Tehsil level offices also have dedicated websites and have their official twitter handles and Facebook pages. I would appreciate district administration Budgam on this, as most of the Tehsildars, BDOs, Executive Engineers, District Officers are on Twitter and respond to people as well. I had actually brought this issue to notice of Hon’ble LG Manoj Sinha ji last year during my meeting with him, and GAD had issued orders for updating websites and social media pages. Districts, like Budgam, did act on social media front but other districts need to act as well. Budgam district has to work more on updating its official district website as it is not regularly updated. Same is the case with Kupwara, Baramulla, Anantnag and Bandipora. Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPCDL) is the most responsive public authority on Twitter, I have observed. Once you tag them with a grievance, the officers definitely respond. If social media outreach award is to be given to a public authority, I will say the same should go to KPCDL and among districts Budgam district will get this award. But unfortunately these things have not been made part of GGI ?