Tribute to the unsung heroes of J&K

According to many historians, the result of the 1947 war would have been substantially different had Srinagar been taken by the tribal invaders. Maqbool Sherwani, a 19-year-old political activist from Baramulla who worked for the National Conference party, gave his life so that the security forces would have ample time to stop the invaders. Numerous civilians were massacred, women were raped, and hospitals were demolished. The movie, based on Shahid Maqbool Sherwani, is a credible depiction of the population defending itself against the invaders.

Another person worth remembering, who was gunned down by terrorists in February 1990, is Lassa Kaul, the late Doordarshan Director. On May 21, 1990, the same Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists assassinated Mohammad Farooq Shah, the Mirwaiz of Kashmir and Chairman of the All Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee, at his home in Nageen, Srinagar. The late Mirwaiz was assassinated because he had a vision for Kashmir that was very different from Pakistan’s. His reasoned discourse was what Kashmir needed in the early stages of terrorism to oppose violence and advocate for an evolved Kashmir that Pakistan wishes to eradicate forever. The assassination of Mirwaiz by the terrorists bears witness that, rather than caring about the well-being of Kashmiris, what Pakistan only ever wanted was to make sure that people adhere to their decree of “Kashmir banega Pakistan.”