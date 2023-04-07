Trump: Finally Trumped?

Despite all his bizarre conduct during his term as the US president and after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Trump has retained his support base. Indeed his core supporters supported him even as criminal charges were pressed against him in the New York court. It is this core base that also ensured that the absolute number of votes he secured in the 2020 elections were greater than those that he had got across the US in the 2016 elections. It is one of the ironies of the US political system that he won the 2016 presidential election beating Hillary Clinton even though she had secured more votes countrywide than Trump. In 2020 though Biden had got more votes than Trump.

The US presidential elections are now a little more than a year and a half away. With Trump’s core base intact the Republican party electors will have to really consider if they will ensure his victory in the party primaries so that he secures their nomination for the presidency. Clearly, as of now, it seems that he may emerge as the Republican party nominee to take on Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race; Biden has not indicated that he does not intend to contes the next election. Both are old: Biden, born in November 1942 is already 80 and should he contest and win the 2024 election he will he over 82 when he takes office; Trump, born in June 1946 is 76 and will be over 78 if he becomes president in January 2025. Age will certainly be a factor for Biden if he decides to contest the 2024 presidency. It will be less so for Trump not only because of his supporters for whom he can do no wrong but also because he continues to show greater physical vigour than Biden.