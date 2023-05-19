Turkey: A deep ideological contest

In the presidential election held in 2018 under the new constitutional system Erdogan won in the first round with 52.59% of the vote. In Erdogan’s victories both in 2014 and 2018 there were substantial differences in his vote-share and those of his nearest rival; more than 13% in 2014 and 22% in 2018. Hence, in the current election not only has Erdogan fallen short of the required more than 50% vote but the difference in his and Kilicdaroglu’s vote-shares is only 4.63%. With Sinan Ogan getting 5.17% of the vote some observers feel that he can exercise a substantial influence over the run-off election though Erdogan justifiably appears confident of victory largely because of his firm support base in the Anatolian heartland and also because he ‘controls’ the main stream media and the institutions of state have bowed to his will. Significantly, while the Erdogan administration has been criticized for incompetence in responding to the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey in February this year the people of the affected area have voted in his favour.

There is little doubt that Erdogan has eroded the secular foundations of the Ataturk state. The great Turkish modernizer had ruthlessly suppressed the Caliphate. He had also intruded into the personal lives of the people. He had disallowed women to be veiled in public places and men from wearing the fez cap. While not challenging the essence of the people’s faith, Islam, he wanted Turkey to imbibe the spirit of the ideas and principles which had led to Europe’s progress. He also did not really seek to establish a democratic system of governance. For him the instrument of change had to be the institution to which he himself belonged—the army. And, it was the army which considered itself the guardian of the values of Ataturk. Hence, it intervened in the political system after Ataturk’s death in 1938 whenever it thought it necessary to do so.