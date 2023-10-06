Ukraine: As the war lingers on!

On its part the European Union took the unprecedented step of convening a meeting of its Foreign Ministers in Kyiv on October 2. This was the first time that EU FMs met in a country not in the Union. This show of solidarity with Ukraine was not only caused by the US temporary budget but also because of the in the Slovak Parliamentary elections the pro-Russian Robert Fico’s party emerged as the leading party. He has been asked to form the government. It remains to be seen how far he can move away from the EU position on Russia for he will have to head a coalition government. However, the fact that in an EU country there is substantial pro-Russian sentiment cannot but be a factor of concern to the principal EU countries which are opposed to Russia. Ukraine has shrugged off the temporary US budget. Its Foreign Minister said that this was an incident and does not reflect US policy. However, despite these brave words and the warm welcome accorded to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the US last month, Ukraine would be worried. This is because in the normal course even the fringe Republicans should not have stopped aid to Ukraine even in a temporary budget. Besides, while former President Donald Trump continues to remain entangled in civil and criminal cases his popularity with his base remains intact. Unless an unanticipated development occurs, it is likely that he will win the Republican nomination for the Presidency next year and will be Joe Biden’s rival in the election in November. The electoral process with the primaries will now begin and Ukraine will be on the electorate’s mind though, as usual, domestic economic factors will be more important. Certainly, for US foreign policy and strategic establishment the Russian invasion cannot be countenanced but will this sentiment continue to sway the electorate in appreciable measure. That is what not only the Ukrainian leadership but Europe will also want to know.