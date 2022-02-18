Ukraine: Clash of national egos

The permanent members are the victors of World War 2 and since the end of that war in 1945 the capacities and power of the permanent members has not remained constant and a few other countries, including India, are now asserting their right to become permanent members. While the present permanent members say that they are open for changes in the structure of the Security Council none of them is willing to give up its veto powers nor allow any other country even if it becomes a permanent member to have veto powers. This indicates that the reality is that states will be ever willing to abandon principles when their interests are at stake. Ironically the principal powers of the world always cite the principle of sovereignty of states when it is in their interest to do so and ignore it when it suits their interests.

This is being seen vividly in the Ukraine situation as well. The country’s constitution was amended in 2019 to endorse a commitment for it to acquire memberships of the European Union (EU) and NATO. On the principle of sovereignty of nations this is a legitimate aspiration. However, ever since some political forces in Ukraine showed an interest in EU and NATO around two decades ago, Russia began warning both NATO and the country against such a move. Indeed since the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991 EU and NATO began to gradually make former Warsaw pact countries as members. Russia did not like the development but could not stop it.