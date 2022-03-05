UKRAINE: Stop this Invasion, Restore Peace

Two important factors

There are two important factors leading to the situation that need to be taken into account. The first are the developments that have taken place since the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

The CPI(M) had always maintained that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was founded by US imperialism, post-Second World War, to intensity the Cold War and to militarily confront the Warsaw Pact alliance formed by the USSR with its allies, the East European socialist countries. NATO was the military arm of the ideological war against socialism during the Cold War. The Warsaw Pact ceased to exist following the disintegration of the USSR. Hence, there was no rationale for the NATO to continue. It ought to have been dissolved when the very reason for its existence ceased. In fact, as early as in January 1992, the Political Resolution adopted at the 14th Congress of the CPI(M) had noted: “While the Warsaw Pact stands dissolved NATO is intact and worked unitedly in the Gulf War. The NATO powers have decided to modify their strategy and build up a rapid reaction force for speedy intervention consisting of troops of all member countries.”