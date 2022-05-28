Unfair End

In the city hospital, he was rushed to the emergency ward. After taking a comprehensive history and looking into the investigations he had done earlier, doctors were puzzled. They could not locate any condition that would lead to such an emergency. Anyhow, the attendants were told to arrange blood for the patient. One of his sons hurried toward the blood bank to donate his blood. One of the senior doctors was consulted for further management. While discussing the case with his juniors, he asked the attendants, “Can you show me the blood investigations and the medicines the patient used to take?” The daughter passed on all the investigations to him nervously. After a look, the doctor took a long pause and said to his junior doctors, “The medicines prescribed for his pains were gradually damaging his kidneys and his doctor has not seen his previous investigations properly and continued with the medicines. This has landed him in the emergency with kidney failure. Also, these drugs are strong and may have caused bleeding stomach ulcer”. Looking towards his junior doctors, he added desolately, “Learn a lesson today. Give proper time to your patients and look into their investigations keenly”.

It was a shocking news. Everyone around was stunned. The carelessness of some people had played with a precious life. His two sons came rushing with a blood pack in their hands just to see their father lying motionless on the emergency trolley. Criminal negligence and professional malpractice had clinched the end.