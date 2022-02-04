Universal health welfare measures

According to the WHO, Germany’s health care system was 77% government-funded and 23% privately funded as of 2004. In 2004 Germany ranked thirtieth in the world in life expectancy (78 years for men). It was tied for eighth place in the number of practicing physicians, at 3.3 per 1,000 persons. It also had very low infant mortality rate (4.7 per 1,000 live births). In 2001, total spending on health amounted to 10.8 percent of gross domestic product. As per the Euro Health Consumer Index, which placed it in seventh position in its 2015 survey, Germany has long had the most restriction-free and consumer-oriented healthcare system in Europe. Patients are allowed to seek almost any type of care they wish whenever they want it. In 2017, the governmental health system in Germany kept a record reserve of more than Euro 18 billion which made it one of the healthiest healthcare systems in the world at the time.