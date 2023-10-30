Unleashing India's Food Processing Potential

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan SampadaYojana (PMKSY) is a scheme launched by the union governmentwith the objective of creation of modern infrastructure in the food processing sector.The scheme is expected to leverage substantial investment of around ₹11,000 crores, creating 5.44 lakh jobs and providing a strong impetus for the food processing industry.The PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) is another centrally sponsored scheme with the objective of helping micro food processing enterprises’inclusion in the formal sector. With an outlay of ₹10,000 crores,it undertakes to provide capital linked subsidy to 2,00,000micro units. Under PMFME, MoUs have been signed with 15 lending banks and project implementation plans for 25 states have been approved.The Union Government also aims to provide financial support torising Indian food brands through the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI), a ₹10,900 crores scheme.The scheme is expected to help expand output in food processing sector by ₹33,000 crores and create 2.5 lakh jobs.

An important initiative highlighting the vision of the Government of India has been ‘World Food India’, a global event with domestic and international participation. The mega event is focused on showcasing India’s potential in the food processing domain to investors, leaders and partners across the globe. The first edition of World Food India (WFI) in 2017 was a remarkable success and welcomed leaders, delegates, and participants from 61countries and 27 states. World Food India, 2017 also turned out to be an unprecedented success in facilitating investments which will induce transformative growth in this industry.