Unpromising Paths

My four-wheeler is set for a strange journey. The jolts and jerks have already taken its toll. I can hear only thumps and thuds. The bumpy way has no sign of the end. Dust and diversion blur the voyage. And it all blurs me as well. Even after more than two years of halt, I realize that our roads are still not straight and don’t augur us our destinations.

I encounter big monstrous machines, growling up soil from deep, making mounds as muddy artefacts. I see scattered pipes and people. The scene accompanies my cruise. There is no road in sight. I am moving along the grimy path, in dilapidated lanes and by-lanes. The narrow lanes choke me for hours. My fuel is burning. My head is blazing. The honking horns are irksome. I can’t budge. A scratch here, a collision there. I am just frightened. What a journey!