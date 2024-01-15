Unshaken by life’s challenges

Life is a journey filled with unexpected twists and turns, often leading us into situations we never anticipated. The human experience is a rollercoaster of highs and lows, but how we confront and conquer these challenges defines our resilience. Resilience, the inner strength that enables individuals to endure and bounce back from adversity, is an extraordinary human quality that often remains untapped.

Each person possesses a reservoir of potential bestowed upon them, waiting to be realised through self-assessment and introspection. It is during life’s most trying moments that we are presented with an opportunity to tap into this inner strength and emerge as resilient individuals.

The power of resilience

Resilience is not about avoiding tears or suppressing emotions; it is about reclaiming control over oneself, standing up, and confronting challenges head-on. It is the ability to normalise and regain composure for the sake of one’s own mental well-being. Resilience is not about succumbing to adversity but leveraging diversity to one’s advantage.

The journey to resilience begins with acknowledging and mitigating the internal and external conflicts that life presents. Resilience is the art of returning from adversity and disownment and continuously enhancing one’s ability to weather life’s storms. It’s about standing firm in the face of adversity and emerging stronger and more focused, equipped with new strategies and perspectives.

The process of resilience

Resilience is not a passive process; it requires conscious effort and strong resolve. To be resilient means not merely bouncing back to a previous state but evolving into a more formidable individual. It entails building the capacity to withstand life’s shocks, whether they are social, economic, psychological, or physical in nature.

Resilience allows individuals to not only endure and cope with challenging circumstances but also to thrive in the face of adversity. It is a process that empowers individuals to remain unshaken by life’s challenges and to muster the courage to face them head-on. By doing so, individuals come out victorious and more resilient with each trial.

Regaining control and flexibility

The essence of resilience lies in regaining control over one’s environment and adapting to new and unforeseen circumstances. Resilient individuals exhibit heightened flexibility in the face of challenges, enabling them to turn adversity into an opportunity for growth.

Resilience teaches us that the courage to change our situation is not external but resides within us. Regardless of how dire the circumstances may be, our response to them determines their outcome. Resilience is a personal journey, and its expansion hinges on our ability to shape the reality of our existence.

Remember COVID-19, which swept across the globe in 2019, presenting a threat to life. The extensive reach of COVID-19 resulted in an unprecedented crisis. Nevertheless, our resilience played a pivotal role in our ability not only to survive but to master this seemingly insurmountable challenge.

Resilience, far from being a solitary attribute, served as a catalyst not only for addressing our own needs but also for motivating and facilitating assistance for others grappling with challenging circumstances. The contributions of every individual proved indispensable in steering through this phase, underscoring our capacity to do so repeatedly. Let this experience serve as a perpetual reminder to uphold resilience at all times.

In the words of Robert Jordan, “The oak fought the wind and was broken; the willow bent when it must and survived.”

By Nazia Nabi

Nazia Nabi, Social Development Professional