Unsung heroes of the economy

Ultimately the problem of delayed payments to MSMEs is a moral one. Industry chambers should ask all their members (typically large companies) to take a pledge that they will not delay payment to small vendors beyond 45 days. This can be a national movement, and the Prime Minister is urged to start a campaign called “Naitik Dabaav” or “Ethical Pressure” on large companies to take care of the small, micro and tiny suppliers.

If India has to generate 10 to 15 million new jobs every year for the next decade, these will not come from large companies, or the government, armed forces, post office or railways. They will mainly come from small enterprises which employ between two to two dozen employees. Hence the birth of 10 million jobs requires the birth of at least half a million new enterprises every year. This calls for another national slogan: 10 million new jobs means half a million new enterprises. The latter needs not only ease of doing business, but also ease of starting and ease of closing down a business. The paperwork and inspector raj is still a big deterrent to starting new business in any part of India. New businesses still need permits and regulatory clearances or registrations from a city and State government machinery. There is a great deal of uncertainty on how long the process could take. And not to forget the corruption angle. The MSMEs also suffer from financial and tech illiteracy, which further handicaps registering new businesses. An entrepreneur of a small business will find that he is spending more time in government offices, filling out forms and figuring out GST compliance than in developing his core business or marketing. This makes it very difficult to start and sustain micro businesses.