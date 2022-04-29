Urban Waqf Development Scheme

The Central Waqf Council is implementing this scheme since 1974-75 with annual grants-in-aid from the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Under this scheme, the central government has released a total grant-in-aid of Rs 6293.66 lakh between September 1974 to March, 2021 and in return the Central Waqf Council has given interest-free loans to 155 projects. After appraisal in the year 2017 it was found that the above scheme needs to be continued for at least ten more years so that sufficient number of waqf properties can be developed.

The states gave feedback on the scheme through their Waqf Boards and it has been decided to continue the scheme by incorporating the recommendations made by the National Institute of Labor Economics Research and Development (NILERD), New Delhi. Also it has been changed to Shahari Waqf Sampatti Vikas Yojana (SWSVY). The state that has benefited the most from this scheme till date is Karnataka, which has so far earned a grant of more than Rs 21 crore, while surprisingly Delhi has raised the least grant. Under this scheme, Delhi has taken benefit of only five and a half lakh rupees in the last 46 years till date.