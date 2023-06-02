US-China strategic calculus

The world is undergoing the fourth industrial revolution focused on AI, robotics and the internet of things. Many countries are gaining ground in the applications based on these new technologies. These are no doubt important for economic and social progress and popular welfare but a country’s real strength in the critical areas of science and technology comes through the development of new and verifiable concepts and ideas and knowledge. That requires investments in academic infrastructure for the production of human capital. Besides, society as a whole has to cultivate a scientific temper. That does not mean that faith is no longer significant for individuals but religion has to get relegated to the personal space. This seems to be occurring in the advanced societies as well as in China. Thus, the hope that Altman has expressed of the US remaining ahead of all countries in AI may not be there in the future though it is so at present. Naturally, this will impact, inter alia, global power equations.

In seeking regulation of AI to eliminate its unanticipated adverse social and economic consequences Altman was addressing US lawmakers. The question however is whether regulations imposed by a single country over its AI industry would be sufficient or whether there has to be international cooperation through binding conventions and global oversight bodies for this purpose. The world’s record of such cooperation has been good but not perfect in preventing technologies and materials which would go into the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction. The Chemical and Biological Weapons elimination mechanisms are relevant in this regard. These are of universal applicability. At the same time the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) is deeply flawed for it was inherently discriminatory. Naturally, India did not accept the treaty when it was negotiated in the 1960s even though India was a votary of nuclear disarmament. These instances are being recalled because it seems difficult to envisage a global treaty to regulate AI development even though some technologists consider its unregulated growth as dangerous to humanity.