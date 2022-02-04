Virtual Summit, Actual Target

Islam spread in the Central Asian Region beginning with the seventh century and the process continued till the tenth. Central Asian cities, such as Samarqand, became great centres of Islamic learning. However, the Mongol invasions of the thirteenth century devastated the region but gradually the Mongol tribes settled and took to Islam. The Central Asian region impacted on Afghanistan and there was a movement of peoples and invasions from and through Afghanistan into the Indian sub-continent from the eleventh century onwards when first the Afghans and later the Mughals spread their rule in India. Thus, the connection with Central Asia continued. This connection was not always smooth. It was at times violent and traumatic for the Indian peoples but it is part of the historical experience and is therefore also part of the “civilisational, cultural, trade and people-to-people” interaction which cannot be ignored. And, today when India seeks to strengthen its ties with the CARs it has to conscious that several personalities of the Mughal period, such as Bairam Khan, are considered as heroes in some of them.