Waging Diplomacy

The Ukrainian conflict will make India’s diplomatic situation more complex. This is because it’s economic impact is making some neighbouring and Indo-Pacific states more economically vulnerable. Both food and energy security issues can be expected to continue to remain difficult. This will provide opportunities to China to enhance its reach in the region. Jaishankar’s discussions in New Zealand and Australia, especially in the latter country, will no doubt focus on these aspects as well. However, if the conflict goes on through the winter and well into next year the depth and deftness of Indian diplomacy will be greatly tested because it will have to host two major international summit level conferences next year—those of the SCO and of the G20.

These will be the most significant multilateral events that the Modi government would have hosted beginning with 2014. They will test not only its diplomatic skill to ensure that meaningful outcomes emerge on not only political issues but also the more enduring matters facing humanity. The latter include climate change and how the world should respond to future pandemics. Besides, it is expected that the world is moving towards a major economic slowdown if not a recession. Apart from these concerns the organisation of such major conferences test the logistical capacities of the country’s administrative machinery. India has had experience of hosting major international conferences but the demands and expectations of the international community have gone up from countries hosting major events such as these. A secretariat for G20 has already been established to handle substantive as well as logistical issues.