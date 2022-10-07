Waging Diplomacy

The pace of Indian diplomacy has intensified since the middle of September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand in mid-September. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led the Indian delegation to the High-Level Segment of the new United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York which began, as it always does, on the Tuesday of the third week of September every year. Both these events provided the Indian leaders opportunities to interact with their counterparts and exchange views on global, regional as well as bilateral issues. Now, Jaishankar has embarked on a visit to New Zealand and Australia. Senior Indian officials in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have been active too in holding discussions with their counterparts in different formats including Foreign Office Consultations.
A part of this diplomatic activity can be attributed to the enlargement of Indian interests all across the world. However, there are also other aspects which have led to wider and deeper interaction between Indian leaders and officials with their counterparts. These relate to the current global and regional crises which have impacted Indian interests as indeed those of other countries. The most significant current international issue is Russia’s continuing invasion of Ukraine. As a current member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) India has correctly advocated the path of diplomacy and negotiations to end the conflict. It has also pointed to its adverse impact on international energy and food security. The Indian diplomatic effort which has been going on since the beginning of the crisis has seen the involvement of Modi himself apart from Jaishankar.
On October 4 Modi spoke telephonically with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The MEA statement of what Modi told Zelenskyy captures the Indian position on the crisis. It notes “Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts. Prime Minister also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states”. Modi also underlined the importance of ensuring the “safety and security” of nuclear installations because any damage to them can have catastrophic consequences.
It is particularly noteworthy that Modi informed Zelenskyy that India is willing to help in the peaceful resolution of the conflict. This is diplomatic language indicating a readiness to facilitate or mediate between the belligerent states. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, neither side is really willing for a negotiated settlement as yet; as is usual in such situations, both sides are stating that the other is not interested in the path of dialogue.
Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed as much to Modi during their meeting in Samarkand last month. Now, Zelenskyy, according to a statement issued by his office of his discussion with Modi, conveyed “Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimata instead deliberately undermining the process”. Zelenskyy also told Modi, again as per his office readout of the discussion, that because of Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories “Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation”.
There is little doubt that the recent successes of the Ukrainian forces and the West’s unstinted support of Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion has hardened Zelenskyy’s position. The situation is becoming dangerous for international peace and security because military action is now taking place on territory that Russia now claims as its legal part. Further Russian reverses will add to the volatility of the crisis especially because of Putin’s threat that he can go to any extent to safeguard Russian interests. Most analysts rightly believe that this warning has to be interpreted in a nuclear context.
The Ukrainian conflict will make India’s diplomatic situation more complex. This is because it’s economic impact is making some neighbouring and Indo-Pacific states more economically vulnerable. Both food and energy security issues can be expected to continue to remain difficult. This will provide opportunities to China to enhance its reach in the region. Jaishankar’s discussions in New Zealand and Australia, especially in the latter country, will no doubt focus on these aspects as well. However, if the conflict goes on through the winter and well into next year the depth and deftness of Indian diplomacy will be greatly tested because it will have to host two major international summit level conferences next year—those of the SCO and of the G20.
These will be the most significant multilateral events that the Modi government would have hosted beginning with 2014. They will test not only its diplomatic skill to ensure that meaningful outcomes emerge on not only political issues but also the more enduring matters facing humanity. The latter include climate change and how the world should respond to future pandemics. Besides, it is expected that the world is moving towards a major economic slowdown if not a recession. Apart from these concerns the organisation of such major conferences test the logistical capacities of the country’s administrative machinery. India has had experience of hosting major international conferences but the demands and expectations of the international community have gone up from countries hosting major events such as these. A secretariat for G20 has already been established to handle substantive as well as logistical issues.
The two conferences will also be occasions for Modi to showcase Indian achievements since he became Prime Minister. It will be interesting to watch how he does this.
