Wake- up call for Jammu BJP leaders

Fully aware of the Jammu developments, the strong BJP leadership at the centre would not like their party to suffer due to a seemingly complacent approach of most local leaders and would accordingly take whatever corrective measures are needed. The meeting with home minister has set the tone and his clear cut directions are seen as an important move towards change in BJP strategy for grassroots level. The Jammu bandh had hit the confidence of a section of J&K BJP leadership, which according to reports in media, is privately advocating deferring of ULBs and Panchayat polls and favouring holding of those after the Lok Sabha elections. The resentment, if any, against BJP leadership can get reflected in the ULBs and Panchayat polls since local issues are of more importance in such type elections. In view of some latest media reports that ULBs and Panchayat elections may be deferred, the opposition parties have started claiming that BJP is fearing defeat and does not want these polls as well now.

Since uncertainty continues regarding the exact timing of assembly polls, the BJP leadership has got more than enough time to get the local problems of people solved and minimise whatever the resentment is there till that time. But will the party be able to do so till then is a matter of time. In assembly polls the thrust of BJP campaign would be to have the first chief minister in J&K from the party and the leaders would like to get votes on it as well. To what extent the party will be able to convince the voters will also depend upon how the people there view the abrogation of article 370 and the measures taken after that and also the solution of their day- to- day problems.