Waste Management Demands Public Participation

Conclusion

The Chief Secretary Dr A K Mehta is himself heading the Apex Committee on implementation of Rural Waste Management programme under SBM Gramin phase-II. If all the Deputy Commissioners, Chairpersons of DDCs also take up this work on mission mode I am sure our rural areas across J&K will be neat and clean in a few years. We all know that only 5 to 6 years back the majority of us could not even operate an android phone , but now even our senior citizens have become familiar these gadgets. Similarly waste management is also an art and we have to learn how to segregate the waste , how to process kitchen waste etc. I am sure once we learn it, we will be part of a big change. It is the duty of Govt , NGOs, activists, social media influencers and journalists to create awareness about scientific waste management. DC Budgam has a passion for waste management which needs to be transformed into a sustainable action. The role of PRI members especially the Chairpersons of District Development Councils (DDCs) is also very immense as DDC Chairpersons are the heads of District SBM Gramin committees and they too need to be sensitized about their roles and responsibilities. If we all join the hands together I am sure we will definitely counter the menace of unscientific waste management.