We are missing it

At the start of December each year, the rush for the calendars, diaries, planners is on, in preparation for the coming New Year. The markets are abuzz with many of these available at hands breadth in shops, roadside vendors and the ever-increasing availability on the online platforms. They may be gifted to us by many business houses, or we may buy these from the commercial market. Each person keeps a particular one hanging in his home or office to his liking.

But in J&K, the most awaited calendar by one and all was the J&K Bank calendar. This 6–7-page spiral had been the calendar of choice for all JK’ites for obvious reason of being something very own. It was at the end of December or in the beginning of January every year an eager wait was always there for it. The manager, the clerical staff and the all-important runner of a particular J&K Bank branch was in demand for this piece, and they surely had that aura of giving something considered important, a rare thing that the bank gives to its customers other than money. They would gift it to their known few, dodge the customers for few days, but at the end of January all JK’ites had the calendar adorned in their offices, living rooms or more often the kitchens.