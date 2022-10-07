We are who we are because of her

Apart from that, Tathi’s visit to our home created another level of joy. That memory of seeing her walking the final steps towards our house with deep breaths and knees bent under loads of carrying bags in her hands is the last thing to forget. She would never come empty handed neither would say goodbye before taking something from the deep pocket of her Pheran, swiftly putting it in ours before we could even notice it.

Unfortunately, Alzheimer’s and dementia took a heavy toll on her health in the last few years. She was having difficulty remembering things, but her religious practices remained undeterred. For a certain period, she remained bedridden, and during that difficult phase, my aunt and uncle tirelessly took care of her. In addition to that, she was also home visited by my friend and doctor Zubair Saleem, a renowned geriatrician who, despite his busy schedule, took particular interest in giving her care. When video calling was the only mode of getting connected to her, she never missed that opportunity and even with feeble and ailing voice would pray, and pray for us. Ultimately, on 27th Sep, Tuesday, she left us to meet her Lord. Of course there were people around her, taking good care of her, but I feel remorse; I wasn’t there in all those difficult years. I couldn’t even do a tiny bit or do anything to ease her stress. Never got a chance to tell her how much she meant to us.