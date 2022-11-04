On October 29 Russia announced that it was suspending its participation in the grain deal because it alleged that Ukrainian drones had attacked the Crimean port city of Sevastopol. As it is the deal is set to expire on November 19 though it is expected to be extended. The Russian decision caused global consternation for it again raised the spectre of wheat shortages and higher global prices leading to increased hunger in poorer countries dependent on Ukrainian wheat. Despite its announcement Russia did not actually stop shipments which continued to be made. The UN and Turkey again intervened with Russia and on November 3 it lifted the suspension. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted in some media reports as stating “Russia retains the right to leave these agreements if these guarantees from Ukraine are violated”. Putin also spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before lifting the suspension, indicating the important role of Turkey in the Black Sea area.

The weaponisation of food is not a new phenomenon during war. All through human history warring parties have sought to use it to break the will of adversaries. The stoppage of food and even water was a basic object of laying a siege to city or a fort to force it to surrender. What is new now is the impact of war on food or for that matter on energy and other supplies on countries far removed from the conflict or those who have no role in it whatsoever. This is partly on account of globalisation which has led to growing complexities of supply chains. The only sure way to avoid becoming collateral damage in the context of food supplies is by becoming self-sufficient in food though, even then, some critical elements such as fertiliser supplies which are of such surpassing importance in modern agriculture may require to be imported. In this context the Indian case comes to mind.