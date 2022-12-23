Welcome XI: Another Great Game

China has been expanding its footprint in the Indo-Pacific region. An important element of Chinese strategy is to engage Indo-Pacific region countries through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China is contributing to the infrastructural development of these countries but in many cases ‘white elephants’ have been created through which China is being accused of grabbing land and enhancing its ingress in these countries. Hence, the BRI has become controversial. It is therefore significant that China has pushed BRI with Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom has responded positively to the Chinese move. The Saudi-China Joint Statement notes “The two sides stressed the importance of deepening joint cooperation in regard to Belt and Road Initiative”. Clearly, the Saudis are not concerned that China may use the BRI as a bridgehead to penetrate its system and economy.

The Arabs gave full satisfaction to China in the Joint Statement on Taiwan and Hong Kong. Not only did the statement reiterate the one China position, it specifically rejected Taiwan’s “independence” in all its “forms”. On Hong Kong the Arabs went along with “China’s efforts to maintain national security”. Significantly, in return, the Arabs did not ask China to respect the rights of its Muslim minority, especially of the Uighur people who have been subjected to sustained cultural and, in some cases, religious repression. Instead to making this demand the Arab-China Joint Statement states “the Arab and Chinese civilizations have made contributions to the progress of human civilization and are keen to calling for dialogue and communication between civilizations…”. Thus, the Arabs and, in particular the Saudis, who project themselves as the core of Islam have really abandoned the Chinese Muslims and given a free pass to China to treat them in demeaning ways.