Welfare of the Planet | The developed world is simply unwilling to look at climate change from the angle of justice

The real difficulties regarding a loss and damage fund will lie in its operationalisation. It is always easy to take decisions in principle. That applies to nation states as it does to the international community. The devil lies in their implementation, especially those relating to their details. A decision has been taken to set up a ‘transitional committee’. Its task will be, according to a UN media release, to ‘operationalise both the new funding arrangements and the fund’. In other words it will have to recommend inter alia the size of the fund, who will contribute to it, mechanisms for evaluating ‘loss and damage’ and the bureaucracy for such evaluations. The first meeting of the ‘transitional committee’ is to be held by March 2023 and the committee’s recommendations are to be submitted to COP 28 which is scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 12 in the United Arab Emirates next year.

It is quite possible that the transitional committee is unable to meet its deadline but, even if it does, a loss and damage fund should not become a way out for the developed world to spread some largesse to the difficulties suffered by smaller states and thereby avoid taking the necessary steps to adapt their economies to climate change or avoid giving them new adaptive or mitigating technologies as they develop. Naturally such technologies should be supplied free and without strings attached. This the developed world has refused to do till now. It has effectively abandoned the basic principle of ‘common but differentiated responsibility’. The essence of that principle was to acknowledge that the developed world was historically responsible for beginning the process of anthropogenic climate change and therefore also had the responsibility to eliminate the emission of green house gases and help the developing countries to build their economies without carbon intensive energy.