What does Xi Jinping’s third term mean?

India is creating its own space in the world in between these two superpowers. It is a strategic partner of the US. The two countries have crossed many milestones ever since the nuclear deal was signed in 2005. There has been a lot of progress in their relations. China, is a neighbour, with which India has had sweet-sour relations. The two countries are Asian giants. Both compliment each other and they can build Asian century together by walking in lockstep with each other. But, China by inflicting a tense military standoff in eastern Ladakh has soured the relations. These unfortunate developments that took place during Xi Jinping’s second term cannot be erased from the history.

Now India will have to look at the fresh term of Xi from three angles. One, its own relationship with Washington, as it cannot escape the tag of being an ally of the US. This alliance is seen by the world as Washington’s move to use India to counter balance China’s influence in the region. This is the world view which India finds it difficult to remove despite it having spurned all elements of the carrot and stock policy that the West, and US, in particular, sought to use in the aftermath of Russian invasion of Ukraine. India continued with its import of the Russian oil and weaponry, symbolising its independent foreign policy and national interest above all other considerations. This, in itself, was a message to the world, that the country of India’s size, population, and potential, cannot be taken for granted. Washington got the message, so did the rest of the west that thought that India could be bullied into adopting anti-Russia line. India, not only resisted that, but also declared it unequivocally that it would watch its national interest first. At the same time, what needs to be looked at is that how will India play its role in evolving Chia – US relations. There comes the catch. If it knows its strengths, there are vulnerabilities too.