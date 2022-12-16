What is world order?

What is changing is the international order on account of the emergence of new powers and the decline of the old. Therefore, the challenge posed by China to the balance of power and therefore also the demand by countries like India to have a place on the high table where rules are set for the management of the world. This includes the United Nations Security Council.

Thus, India’s challenge in the changing international order is to ensure that its national security, economic and diplomatic interests are secured. It is essential that social and political harmony prevails and economic progress, including in the manufacturing sector is made because without internal cohesion and stability the challenges of the international order cannot be successfully met. The political and security classes need to think carefully about India’s future and this has to be in a forward looking manner.