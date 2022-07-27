What is wrong and right with Public Sector Banks

As for bank failures, there too the PSBs come to the rescue. Yes Bank recently was de facto taken over by State Bank of India (although not technically). The ill-famed Global Trust Bank was bailed out by the Oriental Bank of Commerce back in 2004. If one looks at only the commercial performance of PSBs the picture is mixed to put it mildly. The quantum of bad loans or what are called non-performing assets (NPAs) is much worse for PSBs in comparison with private banks. A recent report by the credit information company TransUnion Cibil shows that willful defaulters, i.e., against whom the banks have initiated legal action, have increased by 10-fold in the past ten years. As of March 2021, these defaulters owed 2.4 lakh crores, of which 95 percent of the amount was owed to PSB’s. This amounts to a loot of public funds. Of these there are 36 people who have defaulted on more than 1000 crores each. The chances of recovery are remote, and in any case the legal process is longwinded. The question is whether this implies negligence of the lenders, lack of vigilance on the loans, or lending under some political pressure? The negligence argument is not convincing, since for example, 30 percent of those loans were given by State Bank of India or its associates, who are all known for high standards of diligence and lending practices. Why is it that private sector banks have low non-performing asset ratios? Are they better at loan monitoring? Are they better custodians of public deposits? Do they inherently take less risks? Is it because they don’t lend to socially desirable but commercially non-lucrative borrowers? Or is it because they don’t face political pressure to lend?