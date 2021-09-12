What our delegates say

The inaugural session of the conference was presided over by Hon’ble Union Minister for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who was the chief guest on the ceremony and spoke exclusively on Science and Technology. Prior to him, Prof Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE and Prof Rakesh Sehgal, Director NIT Srinagar spoke on many scientific issues and importance of NBl-21. During the five days deliberations, number of stalwarts joined for plenary and keynote addresses both in person and online mode, besides the luminaries made their presence to venue. The summit provided a platform for the young scientists for stimulating deliberations which culminate into collaborative research atmosphere, which has been witnessed by many bench scientists.

Prof. Qayyum Hussain, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar remarked: “I would like to congratulate NIT Srinagar, particularly Dr. MA Shah, for organizing a world class hybrid 7th International Conference on Nanotechnology for Better Living (NBL-21) in such difficult situations. I am highly impressed by his passion for science and leadership in bringing together scientists of international repute in the field of Nanotechnology on a single platform to discuss and deliberate on Nanotechnology and its applications in various fields for the benefit of humankind.”

“ In the past two decades, Nanoscience has reduced boundaries between important core areas (Physics, Chemistry, Electrical, Bio- and Mechanical sciences) and it has truly become a global interdisciplinary field with outstanding applications. I am happy to see a large number of participants attending lectures given by experts in a number of interdisciplinary topics. I hope the next NBL would be an event where all of us meet together to have more fruitful scientific discussions.” expressed M.S. Ramachandra Rao, IIT Madras

Dr. Nasheeman Ashraf, CSIR-IIIM, Sanatnagar, Srinagar found the work presented by various invitees as thought provoking.

Prof. G A Harmain, Dean R n C found the inaugural and valedictory functions of the conference especially impressive for bringing scientists, engineers, researchers, political leaders, society and academicians on the same platform.

Dr. Tariq Maqbool from the Department of Nanotechnology, University of Kashmir considered the conference matching international standards in every sense where “fascinating science on Nanoscale was presented and deliberations were held on the latest methods in synthesis of advanced nanomaterial and their application in various fields like, efficient storage devices, smart material, nanosensors, nanomedicine etc.”

“The young minds indeed got ignited and were waiting for such programs more eagerly and enthusiastically than the Eid and Diwali festivals”, expressed Prof S A lone, JMI New Delhi

“Well organized conference, good scale, solid content in presentations.” was how Samreena Sabahat, from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi summed it up.

Arif Gulzar, Hovey Laboratory, DTU health technology, Denmark found NBL 21 “an exciting experience”.

“NBL is a step forward to put J&K on the landscape of Nanotechnology which will play a pivotal role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR)”, was how Saifullah Lone, Scientist D, praised the conference. “From this conference I generated lot of ideas to improve my professional skills. I really enjoyed my time and looking forward for next INBL conference.” said Dr Shahnawaz, University KL Malaysia. Prof Tokeer Ahmad found the conference well arranged, and the quality of lectures and speakers reflects as reflective of the hard work of organizers. Azizah A. Rahman, Secretary to the Rector felt honoured to be invited to speak and participate in the conference

Professor Chennupati Jagadish, congratulated the staff and students at NIT Srinagar on this highly successful ICNBL 2021. he joined the valedictory function.

As a Materials Researcher, Physicist Dr. M V Reddy from Canada read the conference programme and attended few talks. He found the event well organized that attracted good number of international and local speakers.

“This conference was really well-organized. A interdisciplinary platform for academics to share ideas and research findings on subjects of practical significance”, were the impressions of Dr. Renuka Seenivasan from Dubai.

Prof. SK Sharma, Director Academics, MIET, Jammu considered the conference as a treat to attend.

Dinesh Pandya, Advisor and Dean, IIT Jammu, gave a talk in the memory of Prof. K. L. Chopra, a great visionary, technologist, motivator and inspirer to young researcher for doing meaningful high-end research. He expressed hi sincere wish that this biennial conference series continues to benefit the community by evolving itself and remaining focussed on contemporary areas of use of the people of India.

Kishore K. Sandvani, MRC, Qatar, hoped that the e-conference was beneficial for the young researchers from across the globe.

All the participants were impressed by the content and the conduct of the event, and praised the organizers for that.

