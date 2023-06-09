What will we learn from this crash?

Indian railways of course need newer technology, faster trains and more conveniences. But this story of development at one end is worrisome because it also leaves behind a vast part of India where these investments won’t reach, where services won’t improve and some trains will never reach their destination because they derailed and passengers died. Saying this is not necessarily to criticise the march ahead but to raise important questions on the kind of development and the purpose of this development model. The story of ‘India Shining’, because this what the entire narrative of growth and smart technology and newer services adds up to, was never liked by the vast majority who continue to languish. This was the ‘India Shining’ campaign masterminded by the BJP elite and an advertising agency, a campaign that was thought to have brought defeat for the BJP under Atal Behari Vajpayee in the 2004 elections.

We live in an India where slick city airports are shining but railway stations only a little far away are poorly maintained. The bus infrastructure is even weaker – rickety buses are the only means of transport for the remoter parts of India and no government has ever cared to provide a decent bus service to connect the people living in remote villages. Similarly, public land goes to fancier schools and specialty hospitals, which are often out of bounds for the ordinary citizen given the for-profit models that tend to extract the most even in services that should be affordable, accessible, available and acceptable in quality and standards. It should be easier to take a bus from an airport than a car. It should be easier to be treated in pubic hospitals than in private hospitals. Our citizens should be drawn to public schools, not private schools with air- conditioned classrooms. Trains in the remotest corners of India should be first safe, then run on time and then provide conveniences. If this order is reversed, and select pockets get the benefits, the story of development will produce more cracks that will destaiblise the house and shake the foundations. Speed around houses that are weak will weaken the foundations further.