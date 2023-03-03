When the earth shakes

“O humanity! Be obedient to your Lord and fear him! There is no doubt that the earthquake of the Hour (of Judgment) will be devastating. When you witness it, every nursing mother will forget her infant, every pregnant woman will let go of her child, and you will see humanity appear intoxicated, but they won’t actually be intoxicated. Instead, Allah’s punishment will be harsh.” (Verses 1-2 of Sura Al-Hajj, the Pilgrimage)

Nothing in the universe occurs without the knowledge, will, and wisdom of the Creator, as stressed in the Glorious Qur’an. Earthquakes, like many other natural disasters, are an integral part of God’s plan to punish evildoers, test the virtuous, and impart life lessons to those who are rescued. Humans will never learn from their own mistakes or even from the mistakes of others unless this context is taken into consideration. It is impossible to forecast earthquakes by knowing the mechanisms by which they happen or by measuring their magnitudes and intensities. Only by paying attention to the Creator and following His instructions will this and other catastrophes be prevented.