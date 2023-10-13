Where is our Real Estate Regulatory Authority?

The legislative process to enact a law began during Congress led UPA Government in 2013. On 14th August 2013 the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha. On 9th September 2013 this bill was referred to the Standing Committee on Urban Development. Lots of deliberations took place between different stakeholders in October and November 2013 which included Govt , representatives from real estate sector , NGOs etc. In Feb 2014 the Standing Committee and Urban Development Ministry submitted its report to the Parliament. On 7th April 2015 the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave approval for making new amendments in this bill which was introduced in Rajya Sabha on 6th May 2015 and referred to the standing committee with 21 Rajya Sabha members. The committee made some changes and 20 amendments were introduced and finally the bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on 10th March 2016. The Lok Sabha also passed this bill on March 15th and on March 25th 2016 President of India gave his assent to the bill. From May 1st 2016 The Real Estate Regulatory and Development Act -RERA came into force across the country except Jammu & Kashmir. The law was enacted in J&K around December 2018 during the Governors rule. This was a state law known as Jammu & Kashmir Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2018. The Ministry of Home Affairs in October 2020 extended the central law Real Estate (Regulatory & Development ) Act (RERA) to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through a Gazette notification . The order issued on Gazette of India, under provisions of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws), said:

“The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), 2016 will now be applicable in the UT and Section 86- In sub-section (2), for -the Union territory Government of Puducherry occurring at both the places, substitute,-the Union Territory Government of Puducherry or the Union territory Government of Jammu and Kashmir”.