Where would their dead go?

The forest department was not so harsh with forest dwellers before the rollout of the Forest Rights Act (FRA). The Forest Department is under the misconception that the FRA will let people take control of forest land. Thus the forest officers are directing their staff on the ground to ensure that there is no encroachment of land. The intentions of some forest officers may be good as a lot of timber smuggling has taken place in Pir Panjal forest division in the last several decades.

Whatever the intentions of the officials, they are having a negative impact on the ground. In a migratory habitat near Yusmarg locally called Darwan Basti, the locals told me this summer that they are not even allowed to grow vegetables for the last 2 summer seasons during their annual migration. Many are not allowed to collect timber from the forests to repair their damaged kothas (huts). That is another issue which isn’t being addressed.