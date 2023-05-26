Why are people reluctant to use RTI in J&K?

Decline in RTI applications?

New Delhi based Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative-CHRI in its recent report said that there was a 31.44% decline in RTI applications filed in Jammu & Kashmir in 2021-22. Based on the CIC’s annual report, the study found that in just that one year, RTI applications came down from 1,603 to 1,099 in J&K. The experiences of Arsheed and his friends in Chandergeer—make the reasons for this sudden fall clear. The problems with RTI in Kashmir began after August 2019 when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu & Kashmir. From October 31st 2019 the central RTI Act passed in 2005 applies to J&K instead of the RTI law passed in 2009 by the then Omar Abdullah led Govt on March 20th 2009 (J&K RTI Act 2009). This change has clogged the wheels of the bureaucracy, resulting in a rapid decline in interest in filing RTI applications.

There is another reason, Arsheed suspects, for the refusal to reveal names of beneficiaries of government schemes and details of funds allocated to their village though the law stipulates a 30-day limit for appeals. He told me that a list of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and of families who took financial aid during the 2014 flood under the State Disaster Relief Fund would have been provided if the district authorities were efficient in utilising government funds.