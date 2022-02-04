Why is Govt Silent on Whistleblowers Law ?

What is whistleblowing?

This is an act of disclosing information by an employee or any other stakeholder about an illegal or unethical conduct within an organisation.A whistle-blower is a person who informs about a person or organisation engaged in such illicit act. In 2001 Law Commission of India with an aim of reducing corruption had given recommendations for legal protection to whistle-blowers. The commission had also prepared a draft bill to address this issue. The Supreme Court of India in 2004 had directed the Government of India to activate the administrative machinery so that it acts on complaints from whistleblowers until a full fledged law was enacted at national level. This order was issued in response to the petition related to infamous murder of a young engineer namely Satyendra Dubey working with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Dubey was a whistle-blower who had exposed corruption in the Golden Quadrilateral highway project in Bihar in 2003.

The government, in response to the SC order, had notified a resolution in 2004 named, Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers Resolution (PIDPIR). The resolution gave the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) the power to act on complaints from whistle-blowers. In 2007, the report of the 2nd Administrative Reforms Commission also recommended that a separate law was needed to be enacted to protect the whistle-blowers in India.