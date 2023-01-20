Why is Postal Department Silent?

Interim reports of Crime Branch

On August 27th 2022 the Srinagar Court directed the J&K Crime Branch (CB) to investigate the matter. The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch took up the investigation and came up with three interim reports. The latest report was issued on 23rd November 2022. MP Lok Sabha Mohammad Akbar Lone has mentioned about these interim reports as well. The author has also gone through these reports and the Nov 23rd 2022 report says that two candidates, namely Sandeep and Naresh, were talking to each other in the examination room, which should not have been allowed. The report also says that Anchal Singh Chamyal, Assistant Director Postal Department Jammu has been shown as an authorised person to visit the examination hall, being Assistant Director (Recruitment) J&K Postal Circle. The Crime Branch’s report reads:

“This “contradicts” the earlier information provided under the Right to Information Act (RTI). The perusal of the CCTV footage has revealed that most of the candidates were gossiping with each other, including Sandeep and Naresh and the invigilators on duty in the examination rooms on June 25 and 26, 2022. The invigilators were found busy on their mobile phones, and no proper supervision was found, resulting in inside talks and gossip by the in-service candidates. There are instances where few students have been allowed to talk freely without any intervention by the invigilators. The students have been allowed to visit outside examination rooms freely. It has also been noticed that the invigilators and other examination staff are reading the question papers, which should not have been allowed. The probe is in progress and will be taken to its logical end.”