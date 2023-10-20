Why no Pollution Clearance for Segregation Sheds!

Suggestion

Through my writeup , columns or video reports this author not only criticizes the Govt but I keep giving suggestions and solutions as well. Sometimes these suggestions are well taken and recently the Lt Governor J&K Mr Manoj Sinha in his monthly radio programme Awam Ki Awaz took the suggestion of my colleague Mushtaq Ahmad Lone very seriously. Mushtaq had suggested that religious leaders be involved in sanitation and waste management campaigns so as to make it a people’s movement (Jan Abhiyan). LG Manoj Sinha said that he would ensure these suggestions are taken positively.

If the Govt of India is already providing Rs 5500 through local Panchayats for construction of compost pits in every house to treat the biodegradable waste , kitchen waste & food waste and Rs 11000 are provided to set up soakage pits for treating liquid waste, why shall then the mixed waste (kitchen waste and plastic waste etc) be carried to the segregation shed? These sites have now become new waste dump yards as it emits foul smell and dogs can be seen around due to dumping of food / kitchen waste. The segregation sheds should have been named as Material Recovery Facilities -MRF’s and Rs 5.60 lakhs from three to four panchayats could have jointly been pooled which would be around Rs 22 lakhs plus amount and thus could be helpful to make a better facility at a centrally located place.

As a student of waste management and climate action I believe that only Non-biodegradable waste like pet bottles, recyclable plastic and hazardous waste like used diapers or sanitary pads , waste plastic should be taken to the segregation shed or MRF. This dry waste could then be segregated and useful material taken out & the hazardous waste like sanitary pads and diapers could be incinerated (burned at high temperature). Ironically we don’t even see a single incinerator having been set up in any village under the rural waste management programme ? At least one LPG-fired incinerator should have been established in a cluster of 3 to 4 villages near the Material Recovery Facility -MRF which would not cost more than 7 to 8 lakh rupees ?