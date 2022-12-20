Why prefer chicken over mutton and beef

However, saturated fatty acids are not the only compounds within red meats that influence the cardiovascular state. Daily consumption of red meat has been shown to triple blood levels of a chemical called trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO), produced in the stomach and linked to an increased risk of heart disease. Researchers identify that as haem iron, which is abundant in red meat, is easily absorbed into the bloodstream and may be another risk factor for cardiovascular health. Chicken meat is also a good source of niacin, protein, selenium, vitamin B6, phosphorous, chlorine, pantothenic acid and vitamin B12. Skinless chicken breast has least amount of saturated fat. Thus chicken meat can be preferred over red meat if you are conscious about your fat intake. White meat is also higher in omega-3 fatty acid. There is not much difference between white meat and red meat when it comes to protein content. Both the varieties offer 25-30 grams protein, per 100 grams. As per British Heart Foundation Researchers, from Northwestern and Cornell universities, found that a higher intake of processed or unprocessed red meat (Mutton and beef) but not poultry or fish, was associated with a small increased risk of heart disease and early death. White meat is rich in selenium. Selenium is important for cognitive ability as well as cardiovascular health. The World Health Organisation has classified red meat as a cancer-causing food. Consuming high amounts of red meat increases the chances of getting colorectal cancer.