WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY | J&K's Environmental Challenges

World Environment Day brings together millions of people from across the globe. The objective of commemorating the day is to engage people in the effort to protect and restore Earth. This year marks the event’s 50th anniversary. This is a global platform where people from more than 150 countries participate in this United Nations international day, which celebrates environmental action and the power of governments, businesses and individuals to create a more sustainable world. The event has been led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) since its inception in 1973.



World Environment Day 2023 is hosted by Côte d'Ivoire in partnership with the Netherlands. Côte d'Ivoire is showing leadership in the campaign against plastic pollution. It has banned use of plastic bags shifting to reusable packaging since 2014.