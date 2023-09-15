World Ozone Day | Global Biofuels Alliance

India & Global Biofuels Alliance

The Global Biofuels Alliance has been set up under India’s G20 Presidency and is seen as a priority area. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister of India Hardeep S Puri had officially made the announcement of GBA during India Energy Week 2023 early this year in Bengaluru. The GBA offers several advantages to India in the G20 context. Biofuels will reduce India’s dependence on fossil fuels and its imports. It will reduce greenhouse gas emissions thus contributing to India’s climate goals. It will enhance farmers’ income through crop diversification and will reduce stubble burning as the same can be used to make biofuel. This will also strengthen the rural economy and ensure job creation and resource efficiency. The research and development in the biofuel industry will involve more innovations and knowledge sharing. India will get more carbon credits through reduction of fossil fuel energy systems. By aligning with Global Biofuel Alliance India will also contribute a lot towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals-SDGs.

A total of 19 countries along with 12 international organizations have so far agreed to join the Global Biofuel Alliance - GBA which includes both G20 members and non-member countries. India, USA and Brazil are the founding members of the GBA. Prime Minister Modi on September 9th formally launched Global Biofuel Alliance-GBA in presence of the US President Joe Biden, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio da Silva, President of Argentina Alberto Angel Fernández, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others.