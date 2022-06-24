YES OR NO: Choice or Compulsion

The case of obedience and not expressing deterrence to an unlikely thing is one of the potential shortcomings of orthodox parenting which ultimately makes a person less likely to negate if he/she is asked to do a thing. He/she is bound by his/her acquired traits. Humans are social beings, and so is the human character, a ‘social concept’. Thus, it is influenced, shaped and transformed immensely by its environment. And later on, the traits of individual character gear up as an external reflection of the individual’s behaviour and just as an act of living. So, if people in general and the one (whose upbringing has been of compulsory obedience type) in particular are asked to get something done for their close ones, they will reply in affirmation rather than negation. It is their automated response developed through their upbringing in a certain set of conditions and limits but every time the situation doesn’t have to be the same as we were conditioned to.

Now, the question remains, what is the need for discussion of this tendency in the first place? And then what is the significance of the same? The word NO comes as discomfort instead of the comfort of YES, but it is one of the most strengthening weapons in the books of words. This replacement with the due course of words has even led to the rise of various exploitative chains and domination in society. The idea of individuality is generally understood as a concept arising from the western world and is one of the major elements of the liberal schools of thought. This revolution cum realisation is not just for the children and youth driven by parental and family decision-making, but also for those who procrastinate their actual will. People tend to ignore their way out by just putting real possibilities out of their consideration and so giving an upper hand to ‘what everyone expects’. The outcome of this though seems to be looking like a ‘relief’ in nature but in the long term, situations are not even recognised and a typical reaction is autonomously labelled to be chosen. This is once again a deterioration of one’s liberty and an addition to the man’s suffering.