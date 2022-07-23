Your rights as personal loan borrower

He was clueless about the reasons given by the bank official, but was desperate to get his loan disbursed immediately. Now he wanted me to confirm that insurance cover for a personal consumption loan is mandatory. Because, the insurance premium was to be deducted from his loan amount and it was painful for him to pay the hefty premium as he was in dire need of funds at the domestic front. Basically, these kinds of queries are very common. Bundling of an insurance policy with a loan product by banks has become a norm, which otherwise is not. There are also instances where small and marginal farmers were forced by the banks to buy a life insurance policy; despite the fact they were financially not sound to bear the premium. For example, a had sanctioned a loan of Rs.50,000 in favour of a farmer for purchase of cows. Before the amount was to be released he was asked by his banker to purchase an insurance policy. Since the farmer was not able to bear the premium, the bank raised a personal loan against him to pay the insurance premium.

Though insurance cover is mandatory in business loans, home loans, vehicle loans and mortgage loans to secure the assets created out of the bank loan, the personal loans, popularly known as cash loans where the borrower is not required to give reason for obtaining a loan, don’t fall under the mandate of an insurance cover. However, in such a personal loan segment, the banks have been mostly selling loan protection insurance policies to the borrowers by pitching it as a mandatory requirement to obtain the loan.