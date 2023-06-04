18 Hunger Hotspots

According to the report, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen remain at the highest alert level for acute hunger. In addition, Sudan, Haiti, Burkina Faso, and Mali have been elevated to this level due to movement restrictions that are affecting the availability of food and essential goods for the population.

The report also identifies the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Pakistan, Syria, and Myanmar as hotspots with a very high level of concern. These countries are facing critical acute food insecurity, and the report predicts that the situation will further intensify in the coming months due to worsening factors.