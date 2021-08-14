A Complaint
How O’ Allah,
can I complain
about what afflicts me?
How can I complain?
Humanism is
humiliated in my time.
My being is smothered
by fallacy and failings.
How do I complain?
At a time when
every inch of earth
is turned into a jungle,
And all around me are wolves
and I am still crawling …
speechless, shocked.
How can I complain?
All of us hope and pray
but
there is no answer.
Do we ever taste today
pure and chaste things?!
Do we ever wear anything
that is not desecrated?!
How do we hope?
How do we pray?
O’Allah, this is not a pleasant affair.
We are being dragged to death,
ours is a miserable state.
Our generations pushed back,
our people pseudo.
In my mouth there is water
interpreted by wise men:
Divisiveness dominates us
Hypocrisy harbors us.
We and the animals are alike.
We mastered
the art of poetry and speech.
And then mastered war and sciences.
But now our status is
debility
dependence
dumbness.
Or dispute and division, and
battle for authority.
How can we find among us
those who compete over truth?
Where is Zaid, Amre and Mughira?
Where is Hittin, Yarmuk and Badr?
Can we hope that Sa'd of Qadisiya be resurrected?
The first in Islam to throw
a Mudari arrow?
O’ Allah, You blessed Mother of Sibtain,
with the leader of the youth of paradise;
who perceived in patience
and
stood up for the oppressed.
Refused pledge allegiance
to the despot
and
made ultimate sacrifice
for justice.
They built so we can destroy.
What a calamity!
We are dragged in thousand to slaughter.
How many a tender flower
buried in our soil?
Great cities erased
when they said: Our Lord is Allah, the Lord of the worlds.
Islam in the hands of its true
sons is a burning coal.
While Islam- O’ Allah absolved itself of us!
Can we hope
after dark
the sun will shine?
Will we see their banners
disappear and lowered?
And midst debris and dust
blood and bombs,
see our rise?
Yet
can I ask for anything
when my memory stabs
and my conscience stifles?
Have I lost
my right to complain
about what afflicts me?
How do I complain?