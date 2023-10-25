A life lived well!

Through this one year his absence has been felt on every occasion and every day, and we are still sorting through the life you left behind. To me, you were my only mentor, friend, philosopher & guide. Till today, I am being propelled forward with your inspiration towards my goal of serving humanity with pride. The experience of grief never ends, but we live with the pain of this loss. Although the hurt may subside with time, certain days trigger a wave of new grief that feels difficult to handle when needing an advice or remembering an anecdote.

It is quite agonizing and cannot be described in words. There is strange feeling of emptiness. The word Papa reminds us of love, respect, care, shelter, support, sacrifices. Dear Papa, you will remain my biggest inspiration and support for all of us. His words of wisdom always echo in my ears when needing help in my pursuits. No matter how the circumstances, I can never afford to forget you, my dear Papa. You are a constant part of my conscious, subconscious and unconscious thoughts. Your memories are fresh till today. Everything within and around me communicates me the feeling of your existence. For me you are a strong inspiration, mentor, and I am implanted with an everlasting vision that you enlightened inside me.