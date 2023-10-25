A life lived well!

Hua hai tujh se bichadne ke baad ye maalum ;
Ki tu nahin tha, tere saath ek duniya thi '
A year has passed since my beloved father bid adieu to this world and left for the heavenly abode. A day I wish never came; a day I wished wasn't in calendar. It was the day the man I love and respect most left us. Life is not the same now. It has been a year of separation, pain, and memories. Papa lived a life of generosity, kind heartedness, dignity and love. You were a selfless giver that loved giving joy to people more than yourself. A courageous and fearless man who stood for the needy and the ill. Being in the field of medical profession you always preferred to sacrifice your comfort, for the well being and welfare of others particularly the poor patients. People remember you for your social service and this gives us immense joy and make us proud.
Through this one year his absence has been felt on every occasion and every day, and we are still sorting through the life you left behind. To me, you were my only mentor, friend, philosopher & guide. Till today, I am being propelled forward with your inspiration towards my goal of serving humanity with pride. The experience of grief never ends, but we live with the pain of this loss. Although the hurt may subside with time, certain days trigger a wave of new grief that feels difficult to handle when
needing an advice or remembering an anecdote.
It is quite agonizing and cannot be described in words. There is strange feeling of emptiness. The word Papa reminds us of love, respect, care, shelter, support, sacrifices. Dear Papa, you will remain my biggest inspiration and support for all of us. His words of wisdom always echo in my ears when needing help in my pursuits. No matter how the circumstances, I can never afford to forget you, my dear Papa. You are a constant part of my conscious, subconscious and unconscious thoughts. Your memories are fresh till today. Everything within and around me communicates me the feeling of your existence. For me you are a strong inspiration, mentor, and I am implanted with an everlasting vision that you enlightened inside me.
I strived to manage the turbulent situations of life while presenting myself as your son but I could never replace you as the head of our sweet family. I am trying my best to achieve whatever you dreamed for but I badly need your appreciation for my efforts.
On the 1st death anniversary of my father, I reflect on his life, his legacy and life-lessons he taught me in following four themes.
1) Always do the right-thing and be bold!
2) Be kind and generous
3) Live life to the full and never complain
4) Have faith in Allah
'He loved me for who l was and
accepted me for who l strived to become.
Father's are strong for a reason. Their strength gives us a sense of perfection. Now that you are in Heaven Papa, I know that you will continue to protect me. Thanks for being my Papa.
I will always love you, and miss you.
Until we meet again'
May Allah (SWT) grant you the highest place in Jannat ul Firdous. Aameen